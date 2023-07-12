Barnsley in talks over deal for free agent striker

Barnsley are interested in luring the forward to League One this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options under new boss Neill Collins.

Dallas, who is 23-years-old, is currently available for nothing and is weighing up his next move in the game. His contract at National League side Solihull Moors expired at the end of June and although he was offered a new deal by the Midlands outfit at the end of last term, as detailed on their retained list, he hasn’t signed it.

Football Insider now claim he has emerged on the Tykes’ radar as they aim to bounce back from their play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the last campaign with promotion next year.

Attacking option emerges for Barnsley

Dallas has never played in the third tier before so there would be an element of risk if this addition gets over the line. However, he has proven his worth in non-league over recent times and is someone who the club may have identified as someone who would be capable of making the step up.

He joined Solihull back in 2021 and scored 37 goals in 88 games for them in all competitions over the past two years. The Glasgow-born man also spent time on loan at Chesterfield last season and found the net seven times in 14 outings altogether for Paul Cook’s men.

Dallas rose up through the academy at Rangers and although he was a regular for the Scottish Premiership giants at various youth levels, he didn’t make a senior appearance for the Ibrox outfit. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Stenhousemuir and Greenock Morton before moving down to England.