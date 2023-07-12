Aston Villa man wanted and more: Swansea City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Swansea City’s fortunes looked rather bleak this time last month. But with a new boss in Michael Duff in place, and a newfound optimism in the transfer market, things are looking rather positive.

Swansea City have made two very impressive signings in Josh Ginnelly and Josh Key, who become the first of what looks like many to join Duff’s Swansea revolution this summer.

And Jerry Yates looks like the next who’s set to arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium this summer – it’s said that Yates is set to join the Swans in a £2.5million move from Blackpool, but young striker Kyle Joseph looks set to head the other way.

Another attacker linked with Swansea this week is Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis. Swansea Independent say that Duff is keen to strike a deal for the 25-year-old who spent last season on loan with Watford in the Championship.

And just this morning, reports have linked the Swans with a move for Werder Bremen left-back Lee Buchanan. The former Derby County man has only been with the club for one season, but Swansea and Birmingham City are both said to be keen on handing him a return to England this summer.

The last name linked with Swansea in the past week is goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas who was let go by Celtic at the end of last season – reports (via The Sun) say that Swansea have an eye on the 29-year-old Greek.

Then there’s a couple of Swans names being linked with moves away.

Russell Martin is being linked with a number of Swansea City players, but it’s Matt Grimes who’s being heavily linked with a move to Southampton, with Planet Swans saying that the Saints are widely expected to make a bid for the Swansea skipper this summer.

Lastly, Nathan Wood is said to be of interest to Brentford who are reportedly weighing up a £4million transfer, but it’s since been claimed that the Swans would command a lot more for the Englishman.