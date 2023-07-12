3 Jason Knight replacements Derby County must consider after midfielder’s exit

Derby County will need to find a replacement for Jason Knight following the midfielder’s exit to Bristol City.

Derby County have been busy so far this summer as they prepare for another season in League One. Here is a look at three options they should consider in the middle of the park…

Greg Docherty, Hull City

He knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship after helping Hull City win the title in 2021 under Grant McCann. The former Rangers man has been with the Tigers since 2020 and has made 125 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

The Scotsman still has another year left on his contract at the MKM Stadium but isn’t guaranteed a starting space in their team anymore due to competition from the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Adama Traore and Regan Slater in his position.

Ollie Rathbone, Rotherham United

Derby boss Paul Warne will know all about the ex-Manchester United and Rochdale man following his time at Rotherham United. He would be ideal for the Rams and would inject more quality into their squad ahead of next term.

Rathbone, who is 26-year-old, joined the Millers in 2021 and has since scored seven goals in 93 games for them in all competitions, five of which came in the last campaign.

Marc Leonard, Brighton and Hove Albion

At the age of 21-years-0ld, he has the potential to grow and develop in the future. He would be more of a long-term addition but would be a shrewd acquisition by Warne if he was able to persuade him to move to Pride Park for the next stage of his career.

The Scotland youth international played for Hearts and Rangers before Brighton and Hove Albion landed him. He spent time on loan at Northampton Town last season and helped the Cobblers gain promotion to the third tier under Jon Brady.