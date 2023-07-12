3 goalkeepers Sunderland should consider as 24-year-old’s impending move changes transfer priority

Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass is reportedly set to make a loan move to AFC Wimbledon, leaving the Black Cats’ goalkeeping options pretty light.

Anthony Patterson – barring an exit – will almost certainly be Sunderland’s no.1 next season. However, with back-up man Bass outbound, youngsters Jacob Carney and Adam Richardson are the only other options in between the sticks.

Chronicle Live says that adding new, experienced cover is the new priority. With that in mind, here are three goalkeepers the Black Cats should consider…

Maxime Dupe – Free agent

A free transfer signing could be ideal in Sunderland’s search for a back-up ‘keeper and Frenchman Maxime Dupe could be a great option. The 30-year-old has experience in France’s first and second tiers and would be a safe pair of hands to provide cover and competition for Patterson.

As a free agent, the Black Cats could get a deal done fairly cheaply too.

Matt Macey – Luton Town

One player with a club who could be a solid option is Luton Town’s Matt Macey. He’s mainly played a supporting role since joining the Hatters and their promotion to the Premier League means he will likely stay down the pecking order, opening the door to a permanent swoop.

He proved himself as a safe pair of hands while on loan with Portsmouth last season and could be another feasible option.

Tomas Vaclik – Free agent

Last but not least is the most experienced of the three, Tomas Vaclik. The 34-year-old has 54 caps for the Czech national team and has played in a range of leagues at a high level, spending the second half of last season in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

His level of experience could make him a valuable figure in the dressing room and he could have a positive influence on Patterson and the other young ‘keepers at the Stadium of Light.