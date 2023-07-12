3 experienced free agent centre-backs QPR should consider as transfer priority emerges

QPR are in the market for centre-backs this summer, following the news that Leon Balogun won’t be re-signing for the club.

Balogun was part of the QPR side that headed to Austria for the pre-season. But the club announced this morning that Balogun has officially left the club after recovering from a previous hamstring injury.

Since, West London Sport have revealed that Gareth Ainsworth wants to sign an experienced centre-back this summer with Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter his only options following the exit of Balogun and Rob Dickie earlier in the summer.

Here we look at three free agent centre-backs who could fit the bill for QPR this summer…

Liam Moore

Moore left Reading after a seven-year spell at the end of last season. The 30-year-old Jamaican international racked up 233 total appearances for the club with all seven of his seasons there being spent in the Championship.

He’s a vastly experienced and tested player in the second tier and he’ll no doubt be a solid addition for many teams in the Championship this summer.

Daniel Ayala

Ayala is perhaps the most quality player on this list. On his day, he’s unstoppable in the second tier, with fans of both Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers ready to back up that statement.

But injury has hampered him over the past few years. In two years at Ewood Park he managed to feature 58 times, missing large spells of both seasons which prompted his release at the end of last seaosn.

But at 32 years old he’ll still feel he has plenty to offer, and with 356 career appearances he’s got bags of experience.

Craig Cathcart

And if Ayala is the most impressive name on this list, Cathcart is the most experienced. The 34-year-old was let go by Watford at the end of last season, bringing an end to a nine-year stay at the club.

In that time, the 72-cap Northern Ireland international made 262 total appearances, taking his career total to 437.

Cathcart has earned promotion from the Championship on two occasions with Watford and he has interest from Championship clubs already, with Ipswich Town linked earlier in the summer.

If QPR want to bring him in then they’ll ned to act fast.