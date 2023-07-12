18-year-old Charlton Athletic prodigy completes eye-catching move abroad

Charlton Athletic’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Ahmed Kone has joined Qatari side Al-Khor SC, it has been confirmed.

Charlton Athletic have seen a number of top young talents break through their youth ranks over the years and some of their current stars are being tipped for bright futures in the game. Some have moved onto pastures new to further their horizons though and now, another has headed elsewhere.

Academy ‘keeper Ahmed Kone was named on the first-team bench four times last season, watching on as an unused substitute in four EFL Trophy matches.

Now though, he’s headed for Qatar. It has been confirmed on Twitter that Kone has signed for Al-Khor SC, joining their first-team ranks. The switch was made official on Tuesday evening, with reporter Richard Cawley adding this morning that it seems he was offered a ‘fairly hefty pay packet’.

There was talk of this deal at Welling friendly. Sounds like offered a fairly hefty pay packet. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 12, 2023

Plenty of players have headed to the Middle East this summer, most of which have been experienced professionals. Kone joins as a promising talent for the future following his time with Charlton Athletic.

Heading for pastures new

It remains to be seen if further details regarding the deal emerge in the coming days but with Cawley’s tweet, it seems Kone is being well paid for the move. Charlton have landed good fees for youngsters in the past too, so hopefully the funds from the deal can be invested back into the academy at The Valley.

The hope will be that the Addicks can fend off any other potential interest in their young prospects though as they look to keep a good flow of players going from the academy to the senior team.

The likes of Miles Leaburn, Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Lucas Ness became regulars last season and the hope will be that other prodigies like Aaron Henry and Zach Mitchell can follow in becoming valuable members of Dean Holden’s squad.