Young hotshot to undergo Leeds United medical tomorrow ahead of six-figure switch

Leeds United will see young striker Lewis Pirie undergo a medical with the club on Wednesday ahead of a £200,000 move, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United boast some impressive young players in their ranks and their relegation to the Championship could see some make the step up to senior football, be it at Elland Road or out on loan at another club.

That means fresh youth academy additions are also likely and one pursuit that has been well-documented is that of Lewis Pirie.

It was reported by transfer guru Romano last week that the young Scot was poised to join the Whites in a deal worth £200,000 and now, the Italian reporter has issued a fresh update on Leeds’ efforts to finalise a deal for the striker.

Speaking on Twitter, Romano has said that Pirie will undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of the move.

Understand Scottish talent Lewis Pirie will undergo medical tests at Leeds on Wednesday. ⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #LUFC Deal worth £200k has been agreed with Aberdeen last week. Pirie will sign until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/jenXjNq7YI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023

The proposed move comes after Pirie netted 51 goals during the 2022/23 campaign for club and country.

Another young star

It will be intriguing to see just what level Pirie plays at next season. An U18s role could be the most likely, with someone from the recent U18s batch stepping up to the U21s while the likes of Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins push for senior minutes after impressive in the Premier League 2.

Youngsters have been given opportunities to impress in the senior side and if Pirie can find a similar level of success with Leeds United as he did with Aberdeen and Scotland last season, it might not be long before the talented striker forces his way through the ranks.

Now that a deal has been agreed with the club and player, the hope will be that the medical can be wrapped up with no late obstacles as the Whites prepare themselves for the 2023/24 season.