UPDATED: The 5 Stockport County summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Stockport County will be aiming for promotion from League Two next season after losing in the play-off final last term.

Stockport County have so far delved into the transfer market to land Billy Chadwick, Ibou Touray and Nick Powell to bolster their ranks. Here is a look at all the latter transfer rumours regarding the Hatters and the likelihood of each deal happening…

Jacob Carney

Dave Challinor is interested in luring the young goalkeeper to Edgeley Park following his exit from Sunderland, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on Twitter.

How likely is this one?

This is one that could happen as Stockport have a vacancy to fill following Vit Jaros’ return to Liverpool following the expiration of his loan deal. Carney has also been on the books at Manchester United in the past.

Dominic Gape

The midfielder is in the hunt for a new home after leaving Wycombe Wanderers earlier this summer and the Hatters are believed to be casting their eyes over him in training, as per Football League World.

How likely is this one?

If it is true that Gape is training then there is a good chance of him joining if he impresses. He has also been linked with QPR recently, via the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, and he has played under their boss Gareth Ainsworth before.

Tim Akinola

AllNigeriaSoccer claim the Hatters are admirers of the Arsenal man after his loan stint at Chesterfield in the National League last term.

How likely is this one?

League One outfit Oxford United and fellow ambitious fourth tier side Gillingham have also been linked which suggests there is plenty of competition in this particular pursuit.

Jordan Smith

Stockport were linked with the goalkeeper following his departure from Nottingham Forest last month, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his on Patreon page.

How likely is this one?

This one has gone quiet over recent weeks and in Nixon’s latest update in the The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61), Tranmere Rovers are said to have joined the chase for his signature.

Aaron Pressley

Football Insider suggest the Hatters like the Premier League striker along with fellow Football League teams Wycombe Wanderers, Barnsley, Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town and Sutton United.

How likely is this one?

Challinor could do with another option up top due to injuries to current options Kyle Wootton and Jack Stretton but again, other rivals are in the frame which could make an agreement tricky.