UPDATED: The 5 Birmingham City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Birmingham City are making progress in the transfer market this summer, with John Eustace’s side getting their business done early.

And there looks to be more business on the way for Birmingham City who’ll be looking to build on their 17th place finish last season.

They’ve made a strong start but more is needed if they’re to finish more comfortably next time round, with the competition in the Championship looking fiercer than ever.

Here we look at all the latest Birmingham City transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Dion Sanderson

Birmingham City continue to court former loan man Dion Sanderson.

How likely is this one?

The latest on this front is that Sanderson is keen to return to St Andrew’s, but Wolves are now commanding a fee of £2.25million. Whether Birmingham City have that much to spend on Sanderson remains to be seen – it might be a move they explore later in the window. But Sanderson to Birmingham City will always have legs.

Isac Lidberg

Last week, reports in Europe linked Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, and Plymouth Argyle with a move for Go Ahead Eagles striker Isac Lidberg.

How likely is this one?

Little has been said of Lidberg since the initial link broke. It was a fairly random link but Blues look set to bolster their attacking ranks next and so Lidberg could well be a target. With competition seemingly rife though, a move won’t be easy – this one doesn’t look too likely as things stand.

Will Fish

Birmingham City are said to be interested in a loan deal for Manchester Unted youngster Will Fish.

How likely is this one?

Blues seem to have a good relationship with United and so it’s no surprise to see them being linked with another one of their youngsters. Like the Lidberg link, nothing has been said of this one since the link was first reported, but given Blues’ previous transfers from Manchester United, this one could be one that we see materialise this summer.

Oliver Burke

Birmingham City have been linked with Werder Bremen attacker Oliver Burke, with reports having since revealed that Blues want to strike a permanent deal for the former Sheffield United man.

How likely is this one?

Burke looks set to return to England this summer and he’ll no doubt have a list of suitors in the Championship. A loan move looks more likely given how much Blues have already spent this summer, but Burke to Birmingham City looks like a very possible move this summer with no other teams showing an interest as of yet.

Tahith Chong

Luton Town are pursuing a move for Blues attacker Tahith Chong.

How likely is this one?

When this link first emerged, it didn’t look like a very likely one. But Chong has been omitted from Blues’ pre-season tour squad, fulleing speculation that he’s about to join the Hatters. This one is looking more and more likely.