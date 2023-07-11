UPDATED: The 4 Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping the appointment of Xisco Munoz can kick their transfer business into action as they gear up for the new season.

The Spaniard was quizzed about the possibility of new signings before their pre-season trip to Spain and said that while fresh additions before Saturday aren’t out of the question, Wednesday will be remaining patient in their search for the right players.

A good few names have been linked over recent weeks, so here we round up the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Troy Deeney

The Daily Mail reported on Monday that talks have been held over a possible move for the experienced striker after his Birmingham City exit. The discussions are over the possibility of a player-coach role for Deeney.

How likely is this one?

Deeney and Munoz are familiar with one another from their time together at Watford and at 35, a player-coach role could be the best way for the striker to transition into the next stage of his career. His vast experience and leadership could make him a positive influence in the dressing room and an agreement certainly seems feasible.

Axel Werner

A more left-field free agent link to have emerged is with Argentinian free agent Axel Werner. Spanish reporter Angel Garcia (via The Star) has said Wednesday are considering a move for the ‘keeper after his exit from Elche.

How likely is this one?

After David Stockdale’s exit, another shot-stopper wouldn’t go amiss. A move for a ‘keeper seems likely but it remains to be seen whether Werner would be that man. He previously spent time on the books with Atletico Madrid but after failing to breakthrough there, he then moved to Elche, where Werner was also unable to find a regular role.

Luke Chambers

In a potential loan swoop, Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides rumoured to be interested in Liverpool talent Chambers.

Watford are also interested in the versatile left-sided defender who spent time with Kilmarnock last season.

How likely is this one?

Going from Scotland to the Championship certainly seems like a feasible next step and the Owls have made use of the loan market in recent seasons. This seems like a realistic deal but time will tell if Wednesday’s interest is to be firmed up this summer.

Chris Francis

Last but not least, the Daily Mail has also said Sheffield Wednesday are among those interested in former Bournemouth defender Chris Francis. He played for Charlton Athletic in a friendly last week and is currently training at Sheffield United, while Blackpool are also keen.

How likely is this one?

Francis’ training stint with the Blades could make this a tough one to do, as could the rest of the competition.