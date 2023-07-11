UPDATED: The 4 Bradford City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Bradford City will be aiming for promotion from League Two next season under Mark Hughes.

Bradford City were beaten in the semi-finals of the play-offs last term to eventual winners Carlisle United and will be eager to bounce back.

They have been linked with a few players this summer and here is a look at the likelihood of landing some of their reported targets…

Keyendrah Simmonds

The 22-year-old is a free agent after leaving Birmingham City at the end of the past campaign and Football Insider claim he is on Bradford’s radar along with Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town.

How likely is this one?

The fact he is a free agent means this is a deal that would be relatively low risk for the Bantams. The ball is very much in their court and they need to decide whether he would be a useful option for them.

Jack Hunt

Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Hughes is keen to lure the experienced right-back to Valley Parade to boost his defensive options.

How likely is this one?

He’s available for nothing after cutting ties with Sheffield Wednesday following their promotion to the Championship. Luring him down to the fourth tier would be a statement of intent but the club have done similar with the likes of Richie Smallwood and Tyler Smith since their current manager took over.

Romoney Critchlow

The defender spent last term on loan with Bradford from Rotherham United and was a hit. The club’s chief executive Ryan Sparks told BBC Sport West Yorkshire that he was interested in landing him again.

How likely is this one?

Critchlow won’t be returning as he has been snapped up by Peterborough United on a free transfer instead.

Dan Agyei

His contract at Crewe Alexandra expired at the end of last month and the Bantams were said to be eyeing a swoop for him along with Burton Albion and Portsmouth, as per the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop.

How likely is this one?

This pursuit is over as well. The striker has joined Leyton Orient.