Trusted Leeds United reporter reveals West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday’s previous interest in 19-year-old star

Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi was the subject of loan bids from West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday in January, Phil Hay has revealed.

Many Leeds United fans are excited about the future of towering central midfielder Gyabi. The 19-year-old joined from Manchester City last summer and while he’s only made three senior appearances to date, the England youth international is a player plenty are tipping for a first-team breakthrough this season.

Gyabi has caught the eye in the U21s setup but as touched on before, senior experience hasn’t been gathered yet.

Now, it has emerged that the Whites opted against giving him the chance to find first-team minutes during last season.

The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has said on Twitter that Championship outfit West Brom and then-League One side Sheffield Wednesday both made loan bids for Gyabi in the January transfer window, with the midfielder instead remaining at Elland Road.

A breakthrough season awaits?

Relegation to the Championship is far from what Leeds United would’ve wanted to happen but there is a silver lining. It is allowing the club with a chance to really clear out the ranks and rebuild, opening the door for promising young players to break into the side.

At Leeds United, there’s plenty of exciting young talents too, with Gyabi among them. It could be a big season for the former Manchester City midfielder as he looks to build on a successful summer with England’s U20s by impressing at club level.

Gyabi could be alongside the likes of Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph to break into the time. Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell have both played senior football before as well but this could be the season they really make a first-team spot their own.