Time frame emerges as Newcastle United look to secure deal for Leicester City star

Barnes, 25, made 34 Premier League appearances for Leicester City last season. The versatile winger scored 13 goals and assisted an extra one in the top flight.

Despite the Foxes’ relegation, Barnes stood out with his performances and the Burnley-born attacker earned many plaudits for his contributions in a poor squad.

His name has been linked with a Premier League move since relegation was confirmed for Leicester City with the Magpies seemingly leading the race for Barnes all along.

However, the likes of Fabrizio Romano and Keith Downie reported earlier this week that a deal was still someway off being finalised with no bid submitted at the time.

The latest update now suggests Newcastle United are hopeful of closing a deal this week and are willing to pay between £30-40million for their man.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

An inevitable move

As Romano stated, Barnes has already settled with his new destination as Newcastle United, it was just a matter of time before both clubs came to an agreement.

While Barnes’ departure is a big loss at The King Power Stadium, the money brought in for the 25-year-old will cover multiple positions for Leicester City as they look to rebuild their squad in preparation for a title challenge this season.

Enzo Maresca is the new man at the helm of Leicester City and he has so far been blessed with an outstanding summer window. The quality Leicester City have seen added to their ranks looks a cut above second tier level and they will surely be a force to be reckoned with this coming campaign.

It doesn’t sound as if fans will have to wait too long before the Barnes to Newcastle United deal is done and they can turn their attention to replacements in the summer transfer market.