The 3 Barnsley summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Barnsley’s search for a new manager means the focus hasn’t been on transfers much thus far but with Neill Collins now at the helm, rumours are picking up.

Barnsley have seen Ben Killip, Kasper Lopata and Jack Shepherd join so far but the hope will be that business can start to ramp up now that Collins has arrived from U.S. outfit Tampa Bay Rowdies.

In recent days, a few new names have been linked with the Tykes. Here, take a look at the transfer rumours to have emerged and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Luke Bolton

Barnsley are said to have seen a bid of £400,000 rejected for the right-sided Salford City star. He impressed in League Two last season, mainly playing as a wing-back for the Ammies as they made it to the play-offs.

How likely is this one?

The bid shows the Tykes’ interest is fairly serious but time will tell if they’re going to return with another offer. If they can up their bid, Salford have shown they’re willing to let their better players progress up the leagues before, maybe offering hope for Barnsley.

Jesse Debrah

Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that a bid has been accepted for Halifax Town centre-back Debrah, with Barnsley set to win the battle for his signature.

How likely is this one?

Amid claims of the accepted bid, this one seems fairly likely. Time will tell if the move can be finalised with no late hitches.

Layton Stewart

Liverpool’s young striker Stewart is said to be drawing plenty of loan interest from the EFL. Barnsley, Blackpool and Northampton Town are keen, reporter Pete O’Rourke has said.

How likely is this one?

Stewart looks like a promising striker who could benefit from a loan move and the Tykes have used the temporary market well in recent windows. The striker looks like a feasible signing but time will tell if Barnsley’s interest is to firm up and if they can win the race for his services.