Swansea City’s swoop for 15-goal star moving quickly as medical update emerges

Swansea City are in the market for new recruits now that they have a new boss in place in the form of Michael Duff.

Rumours emerged recently of a swoop for Blackpool striker Yates and a bid is said to have been accepted for the Swans.

The move looks to be moving along pretty quickly too, with new claims regarding his medical emerging from Football Insider.

They report that Yates is poised to undergo his medical tests today with the fee and personal terms all agreed. Swansea City are set to see off two other clubs in the race to sign Yates after he impressed in Blackpool’s relegation campaign last time around.

Yates chipped in with 15 goals and six assists across all competitions but couldn’t save the Tangerines from the drop.

Championship return awaits

After standing out in a struggling Blackpool side, it seemed only a matter of time before Yates made his return to the Championship. He showed he’s got what it takes to be a real talisman at the level while his versatility was also on show, filling in as a winger at times too.

The 26-year-old may well become Swansea’s new leading scorer as rumours over an exit for Joel Piroe circulate. Bringing in another proven goalscorer to replace the Dutchman is encouraging, though fans will still be disappointed to see the popular forward move on.

There’s no doubt that a move for Yates will soften the blow though as Duff shapes the ranks to his liking ahead of the new season. He’ll be hoping to pick up where Russell Martin left off by guiding the Swans back towards the play-off fight.