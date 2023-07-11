Swansea City, Swansea City man has League One admirers but Duff in no rush to make call, journalist reveals

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
11 July 2023
Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph is subject to interest from unnamed League One and Scottish clubs this summer with his future in doubt, as per Darren Witcoop.

Joseph, 21, spent last season on loan at Oxford United. The London-born Scot made 37 third tier appearances and scored nine goals getting one assist along the way. He joined from Wigan Athletic in 2021 following a League One campaign where he made six goal contributions in 18 outings at just 18-year-old.

The former Scottish youth international has become quite the goalscorer in his League One campaigns so far and it is no surprise he is looking to take the next step in his career.

Witcoop has revealed Joseph wants first-team football this season and with League One clubs and clubs in Scotland interested, he could be on the move this window. However, it is added that boss Michael Duff is in no rush to make a decision on his future.

Facing strong competition

So far this summer Swansea City have been linked with both Keinan Davis and Jerry Yates, two strikers who would make breaking into the senior side extremely difficult for Joseph.

There is definitely a player in Joseph and whilst he is unproven at Championship level, he does have the potential to be a regular in the second tier, so it isn’t a surprise Duff is maybe cautious on sanctioning a permanent move away.

That doesn’t rule out another loan spell where Joseph could spend the campaign potentially trying to help a third tier side kick on before making the jump to Swansea City’s first team next year.

It remains unknown which third tier or Scottish sides are interested in the 21-year-old, but it is important he challenges himself should he depart on loan this summer to give him the best chance of impresses the coaches back in Wales.

This may dwindle on for sometime yet though with Duff seemingly keeping a close eye on Joseph in training before deciding if he can play a part in his plans this coming campaign.

