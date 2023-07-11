Swansea City launch £2.5m bid to sign League One ace

Swansea City have had a bid accepted for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, as per Pete O’Rourke.

Yates, 26, scored 14 and assisted four in 41 Championship appearances last season. It was the second time he’s registered double figure goals in three seasons at Blackpool.

The Seasiders were relegated, but that didn’t stop Yates impressing in front of goal giving his side hope in what was a pretty dismal campaign.

The former Rotherham United man has now proven he can score goals at all levels of the football league, and it seems he will remain a Championship player next season.

The latest reports suggest Swansea City have beaten three other teams to Yates with the striker wanting a move to Wales.

Swansea have had a bid accepted by Blackpool for striker Jerry Yates. #SwanseaCity #bfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 10, 2023

Three clubs have bid for Yates, but the striker has his heart set on a move to Swansea #SwanseaCity #bfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 10, 2023

Darren Witcoop added The Swans are set to pay around £2.5million for Yates, with Joel Piroe now certain to leave the Welsh side this summer.

Swansea paying close to £2.5m to sign Blackpool striker Jerry Yates. Certainly means Joel Piroe will be leaving the Welsh club this summer as expected. #scfc #Blackpool — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 10, 2023

Moving in the right direction

Swansea City were a tidy footballing side last season. Results were too inconsistent for the Swans to push inside the top six, but Russell Martin earned his plaudits for his style of play.

New boss Michael Duff now has the pressure of taking the club to that next step, but adding Yates’ firepower to his attack will definitely help turn some draws into wins next year.

Yates will be a massive loss to Blackpool and losing him will be a dent in their promotion hopes, however it will be hoped whatever fee is received for the striker will be used wisely in their quest for an immediate Championship return.

This deal could be finalised relatively soon and that only helps Yates as he will have plenty of time to settle before the start of the 2023/24 campaign in just under four weeks time.

Swansea City kick off their campaign with a home clash against Birmingham City.