Sunderland have €4m bid for transfer target rejected in latest update

Sunderland have had a bid of €4million rejected for Rijeka striker Matija Frigan, as per Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti.

Frigan, 20, scored 14 goals and assisted three in 27 league outings for Rijeka last season. His side finished 4th in the Croatian top tier and his form saw him become one of the highest-rated young prospects in the country.

Tony Mowbray’s side have already made an addition to their striking department this summer with Luis Hemir joining from Benfica, but with Ross Stewart only just beginning to train on the grass Sunderland definitely need more reinforcements in this area.

Mowbray has already expressed his desire for more firepower up top and it does seem as if the Black Cats are trying to make the right moves.

The latest report suggests Sunderland offered €4million for Frigan, but Rijeka will not sell under anyone’s value and will seek more money for the 20-year-old if he is to leave this summer.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

Exceptions to the rule

Sunderland’s recruitment plan nowadays is all about finding young prospects, usually on the cheap and helping them reach their ceiling as opposed to buying ready-made signings in their prime.

Reports earlier this week ruled Sunderland out of the race to sign Everton striker Tom Cannon due to the deal being out of Sunderland’s pay structure and that has worried some fans.

While there is no real reason to be concerned as of yet Sunderland do need another striker who knows how to put the ball in the back of the net and typically in football these don’t come cheap. When it comes to pursuing a deal for someone as talented as Frigan, it may be worth making a slight exception to their typical style of recruitment to get this one over the line.

Regardless of what happens with the Frigan deal it seems unthinkable that Sunderland will go into the season with just two strikers yet again, so it is expected they will target several options in the coming weeks before the season opener against Ipswich Town.