Striker wants Championship move after Watford exit, reporter claims

Britt Assombalonga wants to stay in the Championship following his departure from Watford, reports Darren Witcoop.

Watford made the decision to release the striker at the end of last season and he is now weighing up his next move in the game.

Assombalonga, who is 30-years-old, joined the Hornets in January and went on to score twice in 11 games for them in all competitions before his short-term contract at Vicarage Road expired in late June.

According to the Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop, he is ‘hopeful’ of staying in the second tier rather than heading back over to Turkey (see tweet below).

Free agent striker Britt Assombalonga hopeful of securing a contract with a Championship club this summer. Assombalonga, who was released by Watford after a short-term stint, would prefer to stay in England rather than head back for a spell in Turkey. — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 10, 2023

Decent option for Championship sides

Assombalonga is a useful option for clubs still needing a forward ahead of the next campaign. He is a proven goal scorer in the Football League and has scored 162 goals in 436 games in all competitions to date.

He started at Watford as a youngster and played four times for their first-team before signing for Peterborough United after loan spells at Wealdstone, Braintree Town and Southend United.

The DR Congo international was hit during his time with the Posh and fired in 33 goals altogether during his single year at London Road to land a switch to Nottingham Forest in 2014. He then went on to find the net 30 times in 69 outings during his time at the City Ground before Middlesbrough came calling.

Assombalonga spent four seasons at Boro, finding the net 47 times, prior to moving to Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

He has had a decent record wherever he has been and still has time on his side as he searches for a new home. His recent stint at Watford will have also helped him keep up his fitness levels and get back used to football in England.