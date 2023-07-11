Southampton target arrives at training ground ahead of potential free transfer

Ex-Swansea City man Ryan Manning arrived at Southampton’s training ground this morning ahead of a potential move to the club, as per Give Me Sport.

Manning, 27, became a free agent earlier this month following his release from Swansea City. Manning made 43 Championship appearances last season scoring five goals and assisting an extra ten becoming a key part of Russell Martin’s system.

The Swans finished just a few points off the top six spots and following Martin’s departure to Southampton they have to look to rebuild and maintain their momentum under the watch of Michael Duff.

Manning will be a big loss for the Welsh club, but a big addition to whoever wins the race for him this summer and the latest update suggests he may be linking up with former boss Martin at the Saints.

Give Me Sport are reporting Manning arrived at Southampton training ground Staplewood this morning as they look to firm their interest in the versatile wingback.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

A big signing

The 27-year-old has plenty Championship experience primarily at QPR and Swansea City.

Not only would Manning add quality to Southampton’s squad, the fact he knows the new boss means he should be the perfect fit for what will be a new-look Saints side next month.

Southampton have to target an immediate return to the Premier League this season and should Martin get the deal for Manning over the line, he will need to produce figures similar to last year if the Saints want to stand a chance.

Manning could become Martin’s first signing since taking charge at St Mary’s and the pre-existing relationship between the boss and player may make this deal an easy one to finalise.