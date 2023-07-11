Southampton hold talks with Everton over deal for 26-y/o who’s been left out of pre-season tour

Southampton have apparently ‘held discussions’ with Everton regarding a deal for full-back Mason Holgate, reports The Telegraph.

Southampton look to be in the market for a new right-back this summer with uncertainty over the futures of Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters who’ve both seen links to Newcastle United emerge this summer.

And The Telegraph say that Southampton view Holgate as a potential summer signing, adding that the Saints have held discussions with Everton over a potential deal for the 26-year-old, who’s been left out of the Toffees’ pre-season tour of Switzerland amid separate links to Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

The Telegraph’s report adds that Sean Dyche’s side are looking to offload the player this summer.

Holgate is a product of the Barnsley youth academy but he’s been with Everton since 2015. He’s racked up 149 total appearances for the Toffees in that time, with just eight of those coming in the Premier League last season.

Holgate to Southampton

After a subdued start to the summer transfer window, largely owing to Martin’s prolonged appointment, it looks like the Saints’ summer plans are getting underway.

Shea Charles has reportedly undergone his medical and Ryan Manning is said to be at the club today to finalise his free transfer to the club.

And Holgate would be another exciting signing, but expect the Saints to move for Holgate should one of Livramento or Walker-Peters leave – unless of course Martins wants three right-backs at his diposal.

Holgate can also play at centre-back though and so Martin could want him to bolster his central options.

But with interest rife, a move for Holgate won’t be easy and it might not come cheap either, with the Toffees looking to make back some money this summer after several years of misspending.