Scottish Premiership side to sign out of contract Cambridge United ace amid EFL interest

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is poised to sign for St Johnstone after his departure from Cambridge United, according to Bulgarian news outlet Gong.

Cambridge United managed to stay up on the final day of the last campaign in League One under Mark Bonner.

Mitov, who is 26-years-old, has been a key player for the U’s between the sticks over the past few years.

However, the club announced on their retained list that he would be leaving as a free agent this summer along with the likes of Greg Taylor, Liam O’Neil, Harvey Knibbs, Joe Ironside, Sam Smith, Shilow Tracey, George Williams, Lloyd Jones and Ben Worman.

Gong claim he is set to turn down offers from the Championship and League One to move to Scotland.

New club inbound for departed Cambridge star

Cambridge have already filled the vacancy left by Mitov’s exit by former Oxford United stopper Jack Stevens. They have also delved into the transfer market to bolster their ranks ahead of next term with players such as Danny Andrew and Gassan Ahadme to ensure they aren’t in another relegation battle next year.

Losing their number one is a blow and they will hope that Stevens can step up into his shoes, with James Holden and Will Mannion providing depth to their goalkeeping department.

Mitov was snapped up back in 2017 and went on to make 165 appearances for the club in all competitions, playing a key role in their promotion from League Two in 2021.

Prior to his move to Cambridge, he had four years on the books at Charlton Athletic but never played for the Addicks’ first-team. He did have a brief loan stint away from The Valley at Canvey Island in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

St Johnstone are calling for him now and they finished 9th in the Scottish Premiership in the last campaign.