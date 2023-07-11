Released Charlton man among Reading targets but Royals facing financial hurdles

Reading are targeting several free agents this summer including Mark Harris and Sean Clare, but fresh financial issues mean the Royals may struggle to get the deals over the line, as per Darren Witcoop.

Reading suffered an unfortunate relegation last season. A strong start in the Championship wasn’t enough to keep the Royals above water as they dropped to the third tier.

Harris, 24, scored just three league goals last season and could probably do with spending some time in League One in an attempt to find some momentum. Ex-Addicks man Clare, 26, is a quality League One midfielder who would add versatility and quality to the Royals’ current squad.

The Royals have been facing several different issues off the field over the past couple of seasons making life even more difficult for the coaches and players to perform.

Now, it is Noel Hunt’s job to try and stabilise the club in League One despite the several issues he is faced with around the club.

An ongoing issue with the EFL mean Reading cannot finalise any deals and that has put the signings of Harris and Clare in jeopardy as the deals may be hijacked by other clubs interested in the pair.

Reading lined up host of free agents but can’t finalise deals with EFL amid ongoing tax bill. Ex-Cardiff striker Mark Harris, who has offers from elsewhere, one of them. Sean Clare, who left Charlton, another on list. Club hope to persuade players to stay patient #readingfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 11, 2023

Looking bleak

Hunt can try and persuade the pair to remain patient as much as he can, but the mess the club are in currently doesn’t make it an attractive proposal for many players anyway.

The upcoming season could be disastrous for the newly-relegated club, but it will be hoped the side can stabilise and reset with little drama in the coming year.

It will be interesting to see how this one develops. Both Harris and Clare would be very good signings for the third tier, but whether they materliase under the current circumstances is another question.

Reading begin their season with a home clash against Peterborough United next month.