Preston North End looking to finalise swoop for Huddersfield Town ace

Preston North End are looking to wrap up a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

American midfielder Holmes returned to Huddersfield Town for a second stint back in January 2021, joining from Derby County. He took himself to 119 appearances for the Terriers, chipping in with 11 goals and seven assists in the process.

The 28-year-old featured 29 times across all competitions last season but made only one Championship appearances from February onwards, falling far down the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Holmes still has 12 months remaining on his contract but now, it seems he could be heading elsewhere.

Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that he could be staying in the Championship though. Preston North End are looking to seal a deal for his signature as Ryan Lowe bids to further bolster his ranks before embarking on the 2023/24 campaign.

These new claims come after Lancs Live reported last week that Preston were weighing up a move.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

Another new addition for Preston?

So far, Lowe has made two new additions to his ranks at Deepdale.

Liverpool talent Calvin Ramsay has signed on loan while Danish attacking midfielder Mads Frokjaer-Jensen has become the club’s first permanent signing of the summer transfer window. The hope will be that more new faces are to follow, with plenty of other areas in need of bolstering.

Holmes could end up becoming signing number three with the move seemingly moving in the right direction.

It will offer the versatile midfielder a chance of finding regular game time after a tough 2023 while allowing Huddersfield to free up space in the budget for new signings of their own. Fresh additions will be key for the Terriers as they bid to move away from the drop under Neil Warnock.