Oxford United taking look at free agent after Aberdeen exit

Oxford United have taken the attacker on trial as they weigh up a potential contract offer.

Watkins, who is 32-years-old, is available as a free agent after being released by Aberdeen at the end of last season and will now be looking to show what he can do with the U’s.

Football Insider claim he is currently ‘training’ with Liam Manning’s side as they prepare for another year in League One.

Another option for Oxford

Oxford have had a busy summer on the transfer front so far and will be looking to be a force to be reckoned with in the next campaign after managing to stay up last term.

They could see Watkins as someone to give them more competition and depth in attacking areas. He would inject some useful experience into their side and has racked up 410 appearances in his career to date.

The former Wales international was on the books at Swansea City as a youngster but left in 2007 for Cheltenham Town. He has since had various spells across both England and Scotland with the likes of Bath City, Hereford United, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Barnsley, Norwich City and Cardiff City.

Aberdeen signed him in 2021 and he played 52 games for the Dons in all competitions across the past two years, 31 of which came last season as they qualified for Europe. However, they opted against extending his stay and he is now weighing up his next move in the game.

Time will tell whether Oxford will decide to sign him but he certainly has a chance to catch their eye in training over the next couple of days/weeks.