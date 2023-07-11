Opinion: West Brom need to pounce on released Championship defender after O’Shea sale

It’s a tough time for West Brom, who are yet to make a single signing so far this summer.

Instead, Carlos Corberan has been dealt a blow with Dara O’Shea having left for Burnley. And there looks like there could be a few more heading out the Baggies exit door this summer with West Brom seemingly struggling to balance the books.

O’Shea’s departure leaves a void in the middle of defence – Corberan’s options in that position now are Erik Pieters, Kyle Bartley, and Semi Ajayi.

It makes for grim reading ahead of the 2023/24 season and expect Corberan to be keen on signing a couple of centre-backs this summer, and one potential option for the Spaniard is Joel Latibeaudiere.

The ex-Manchester City man is a free agent after being released by Swansea City at the end of last season. The 23-year-old featured 34 times in the Championship last season, starring for the Swans and helping to cover in a number of positions too, including right-back.

Latibeaudiere is currently away on international duty with Jamaica where he’s playing a key role in their extended Gold Cup run, but before he jetted off he was being linked with a clutch of Championship sides – the three promoted sides, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked, as well as Blackburn Rovers.

There’ll no doubt be a number of teams waiting for him to return to the UK and West Brom could do a whole lot worse than joining the race for his signature.

He would provide some much-needed depth, quality, and speed to the Baggies backline, and he can also provide cover at right-back too which is another problem position at The Hawthorns.

West Brom are making a good habit of signing some of the best available free agents and a move for Latibeaudiere would be another shrewd but of business for the club.