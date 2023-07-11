Opinion: Southampton should snap up Leeds United target, he could soften blow of Ward-Prowse exit

Southampton look set to lose club captain and talisman James Ward-Prowse this summer, with West Ham stepping up their efforts to sign the Englishman.

And his exit will be a definite blow for Southampton and new boss Russell Martin. But after the club’s relegation from the Premier League, it was always going to be difficult for them to keep hold of the midfielder.

His presence in the middle of the park will be missed and Martin will no doubt want a replacement brought in ahead of the 2023/24 season.

And one player who could be a very worthy replacement is Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer. The Dutch central midfielder scored 11 goals and assisted 10 more in the Championship last season – he scored the goal that sent Coventry to the play-off final v Luton Town and then their only goal in the final as well.

Leeds United and Fulham are both said to be keen on Hamer who is now in the final year of his Sky Blues contract. But expect Mark Robins’ side to slap a hefty price tag on the player, with Coventry looking set to lose Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP in the coming days.

Hamer, whilst not a like-for-like replacement for Ward-Prowse, would definitely replace the creative impact that Ward-Prowse offers in the middle of the pitch.

Hamer is proving to be a very effective goal-scoring and goal-creating midfielder and playing a possession-based Martin side could really bring the best out of Hamer, who is a very technical player.

Southampton look like they could have money to spend this summer with Romeo Lavia and Ward-Prowse both set to command big transfer fees, and the Saints could do a lot worse than putting some of that money towards a move for Hamer.

But with interest rife, Southampton would need to act fast.