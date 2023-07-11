Opinion: Leeds United need to take interest in wanted Wolves ace after recent transfer blow

Leeds United looked to be closing in on free agent left-back Ryan Manning. But the ex-Swansea City man is set to reunite with Russell Martin at Southampton.

Manning is reportedly heading to Southampton today to complete a move to St Mary’s ahead of the 2023/24 season. The move will see him reunite with his old Swansea boss Martin, but it’s a blow for Leeds as they fall behind in their preparations for next season.

A left-back signing looks necessary with Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo the only natural left-backs at the club – the latter looks likely to seal a summer exit as well, leaving just Struijk as the only option.

But one name who could be a like-for-like alternative to Manning – if not an improvement on the Irishman – is Wolves’ Ryan Giles.

The left-sided player can play as part of a back-four or as more of a wing-back in a back-five. He shone for Middlesbrough last time round featuring 47 times in Championship fixtures for Boro who reached the play-offs, recording 11 assists along the way – the joint-highest amount in the league last season.

Middlesbrough are keen on a return for Giles who also has interest from overseas teams. And Wolves look ready to sell a number of players in the same situation as Giles this summer as they look for some spending money of their own, with Dion Sanderson in a similar position – reports claim that Wolves want just £2.25million for him and so Wolves could be ready to accept a cut-price fee for Giles too.

Giles is a very versatile and attacking-minded player which could be ideal for Daniel Farke who’ll no doubt look to implement his dominant style of play at Elland Road.

With Manning heading to Southampton, Leeds need to quickly shift their interest elsewhere, and Giles could be the perfect man to fill their left-back opening.