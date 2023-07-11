Opinion: If Manchester United loan out this 21-y/o, Leicester City would be the best destination for him

Yesterday, Leicester City were linked with a move for Montpellier winger Stephy Mavididi.

Leicester City are widely reported to be eyeing up some wingers this summer, with Mavididi the latest name being linked with a move to the King Power.

The former Arsenal man looks like an exciting potential signing, but even if he joins, Enzo Maresca will need more bodies on the flanks with Harvey Barnes looking increasingly likely to leave this summer.

And one potentially exciting signing for the Foxes could be the loan signing of Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo.

It’s looking increasingly likely that he leaves on loan this summer with United looking set to bolster their attacking ranks, leaving Diallo down in the pecking order ahead of next season.

It comes after an impressive last campaign for the Ivorian who featured 39 times in the Championship on loan at Sunderland, scoring 13 goals in the process – a lot of them long-range goals as he captured the hearts of Black Cats fans.

He’s said to prefer a return to the Stadium of Light should he be sent out on loan, but the decision is United’s and they might fancy sending Diallo to a title-challenging side in the Championship, e.g. Leicester City.

Th Foxes are quickly asserting themselves as the standout contenders in the next Championship season. They’re making some good signings and the appointment of Maresca looks like a very exciting one, so they’ll be an attractive destination for a lot of players this summer.

Expect the 21-year-old Diallo to have widespread interes from the Premier League and in the top European leagues, but also at the top end of the Championship.

Sunderland are obviously keen on a return and Leeds United and Southampton have both been linked as well – Leicester City though could be the best option in the Championship.