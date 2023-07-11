Midfielder wanted elsewhere and more: The Huddersfield Town transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Huddersfield Town are busy preparing for the start of the new Championship season after managing to stay up last term.

Huddersfield Town have kept hold of Neil Warnock and they have been linked with both incomings and outgoings over recent times.

Firstly, they are believed to be interested in attacker Callum Lang following Wigan Athletic’s relegation to League One, as reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. However, in this latest update by YorkshireLive, the player is not said to be on the radar of the Terriers at this stage.

Lang, who is 24-years-old, has been on the books of his current club since joining from Liverpool as a youngster in 2013. He has since scored 27 goals in 77 games in all competitions, as well as having loan spells away at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell.

Preston North End are said to be keen on Huddersfield midfielder Duane Holmes, as per a report by LancashireLive. The twice-capped USA international still has another 12 months left on his contract.

Homes moved to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2021 having previously played for Scunthorpe United and Derby County. He has since chipped in with 10 goals in 86 outings altogether, two of which came last term.

Striker Jordan Rhodes is not believed to be part of Warnock’s plans and is expected to leave in the near future, according to Nixon on his Patreon. The 33-year-old found the net six times last season in 31 games and may need to search for a new home now.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and is closing in on 600 appearances in his career to date.

In other news, youngster Ajay Weston has been snapped up by Hull City after his exit from Huddersfield, as announced by the Tigers’ website.