Leeds United loanee turned down Manchester United and Newcastle United offers in favour of Bundesliga move

Leeds United defender Robin Koch joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan this summer, but turned down lucrative offers from Newcastle United and Manchester United to do so, as per BILD (Via Sport Witness).

Koch, 26, made 36 Premier League appearances for the Whites last season. Leeds United were criticised for their defensive performances throughout last season, but Koch had a good campaign filling in at both central defence and holding midfield.

The German joined Leeds United in 2020 and impressed fans at Elland Road with his displays as the club enjoyed two seasons in the top flight before last year’s relegation.

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign next season and it has now been revealed that the Magpies and Manchester United offered Koch a lucrative deal, but the 26-year-old turned it down in favour of a move to the Bundesliga on loan instead.

Koch will be signed permanently by Frankfurt next summer as part of the loan deal with an initial fee of €500,000 paid to Leeds United last week (via Sport Witness).

Filling the void

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is now tasked with finding a replacement for Koch and his first week in the job is proving a busy one.

Many of Leeds United’s star players are linked with moves away this summer and it seems the club will have to rely on several youngsters to help fire them to Championship success this season.

Farke has one of the best records when it comes to modern-day Championship promotion however, and he will be hoping to recreate the success he had with Norwich City at Leeds this season.

There isn’t too long to go before the new season begins and there is still a lot of work to do before the Whites’ squad is considered settled ahead of a hectic campaign.