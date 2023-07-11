League Two club watching over 31-year-old defender after Portsmouth exit

Portsmouth’s released defender Kieran Freeman is training with League Two side Mansfield Town, the Mansfield Chad has reported.

Portsmouth decided to let go of defender Freeman at the end of last season. He had been down the pecking order at Fratton Park for a little while and after failing to break back into the team after a change of management, his release became official at the end of last month.

It means he’s free to search for a new club ahead of the new season and it could be that he’s not out of the game long.

The Mansfield Chad has reported that the Welshman has joined Mansfield Town as a trialist. He is now the third trainee with the Stags, arriving alongside fellow free agents Aaron Lewis and Brennan Dickenson.

Freeman has had two spells on loan at Field Mill before, chipping in with one assist in 20 games for the club.

Kicking on elsewhere

It wasn’t the easiest couple of years at Fratton Park for Freeman. The hope will be that he can get back to playing regular football and get back to his best, wherever that may be.

Freeman has previously starred in League One and will be hoping to get back to those levels in League Two with Mansfield if he can prove he’s deserving a deal with Nigel Clough’s side. He managed 17 goals and 14 assists in 141 games during his time at Sheffield United, helping them rise to the Championship.

After a fair while watching on from the sidelines, Freeman will be hoping to get his fitness up to prove that he is deserving of another chance in the Football League after dropping down the ranks at Portsmouth. His ability to play on the right as a wing-back, full-back or right-sided centre-back could make him a valuable asset for Mansfield or any other potential suitors.