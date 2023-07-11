League Two side casting eyes over former Millwall man with 316 Championship appearances

Gillingham have brought former Millwall defender Scott Malone to Italy with them for their pre-season tour, as per Kent Online.

32-year-old defender Malone is a free agent after Millwall opted against extending his contract at the end of last season.

It means he’s available to sign for nothing, making for a bargain deal for any potential suitors. Malone has played 316 Championship games over the course of his career and also has experienced in the Premier League and League One.

Now though, it seems Malone might not be out of the game for long.

The experienced left-sided defender has linked up with ambitious League Two side Gillingham for their pre-season tour in Italy. He could play against second-tier side Como on Wednesday, though his attendance has not been made official by the Gills at the time of writing.

If the Gills pass up on the chance to sign him, you would think there will be other suitors keen on bringing Malone in.

Serious pedigree

If a left-back is on Neil Harris’ shopping list this summer, he’ll find few with the level of experience that Malone have.

He lost his place in the Millwall starting XI last season but the attacking threat he offers from the left-hand side could make him a real star for the Gills. His pedigree could see him take up an important role off the pitch too as a leader and vocal presence in the dressing room.

As free transfers go, this would be one of League Two’s more eye-catching moves of the window. However, it will be down to Malone to impress during this training stint as he searches for a new club after departing Millwall at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.