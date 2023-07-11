Kane Wilson sends message to Derby County fans after securing transfer from Bristol City

Kane Wilson has signed a two-year deal with Derby County.

The full-back joins on a permanent deal from Bristol City after a tough year at Ashton Gate which saw the former Forest Green Rovers man limited to just five league appearances in 2022/23.

Wilson becomes the Rams’ seventh signing of the summer with Paul Warne having raided former club Rotherham United for Josh Vickers and Conor Washington, whilst also bringing in Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, and now Wilson.

And taking to Twitter this morning, the 23-year-old Wilson had this message for Derby County fans:

New chapter begins, I can’t wait to get going! A pleasure to become a part of this amazing club 🐏🫶 pic.twitter.com/vHNIFJARiQ — Kane Wilson (@_KaneWilson5) July 11, 2023

Wilson becomes Warne’s only natural right-back going into next season and so the Englishman looks set to play a key role for Derby County next season, with the Rams looking more and more like title contenders as the summer transfer window moves on.

Rams making waves

Few teams have been as busy as Derby this summer. And Warne needed to be busy after falling short last time round, but it looks like Derby will be one of the early candidates for the League One title next season.

Wilson adds definite quality to the side and he fills a right-back position that was previously empty – Warne may fancy another option in that position though, given Wilson’s recent struggles with injury.

And for the player, it’s a great move and he clearly seems happy to make the switch. If he can rekindle the form that prompted Bristol City to sign him in the first place, it’ll be a very decent signing for the Rams.