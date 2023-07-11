Hull City interested in swoop for free agent attacker

Hull City are believed to be interested in free agent winger Jason Lokilo, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements as they prepare for their first full season under Liam Rosenior.

Lokilo, who is 24-years-old, is available for nothing at the moment after cutting ties with Sparta Rotterdam recently and he will be weighing up his next move in the game.

According to HullLive, the Tigers are in ‘ongoing’ talks with a ‘number’ of potential options in the top half of the pitch with one said to be the former DR Congo youth international.

Option emerges for Hull

It would be a surprise to see Hull swoop for Lokilo due to the fact he hasn’t really set the world alight so far in his career. He rose up through the academy ranks at Crystal Palace and was a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels before going on to play once for the Eagles’ first-team.

The attacker was loaned out to French side FC Lorient to get some experience under his belt before leaving Selhurst Park on a permanent basis in 2020. He was subsequently snapped up by Doncaster Rovers but struggled to find form with the Yorkshire club, scoring only once in 39 matches in all competitions.

Lokilo left Rovers after just 12 months and had a year in Poland with Górnik Łęczna prior to his switch to Sparta Rotterdam. He played only seven times for the latter before being shipped out on loan to İstanbulspor for the second-half of last term.

Unless Hull plan to loan him out in the next campaign, it would be hard to see him break into their first-team under Rosenior based on the fact he has jumped from club to club over recent times and hasn’t been able to make much of an impact.