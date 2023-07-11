Front-runner revealed as Bournemouth, Tottenham and more bid to sign Bristol City star Alex Scott

Bournemouth lead Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and West Ham in the race for Bristol City star Alex Scott, TEAMtalk have reported.

Scott, 19, made 42 appearances in the Championship last season. The England youth international scored once and assisted five goals helping Nigel Pearson’s side to a 14th place finish.

The 19-year-old has had two full seasons in senior football now and having impressed in both of them, it is no surprise that big names are starting to surface with interest in the prospect.

Scott has been subject of Premier League interest for a while now, but the front runner has been revealed.

TEAMtalk have reported Bournemouth are currently in the lead in the race to sign Scott this summer. They add Spurs retain interest, but elsewhere Wolves are struggling to meet the £25million asking price, West Ham are reluctant to spend that much on the midfielder yet the Cherries are prepared to back new boss Andoni Iraola and meet the demands.

A huge statement

The Robins deserve a big sum for Scott this summer and it seems as if they’re going to get it.

It may come as a bit of a surprise that Bournemouth are the club prepared to pay the fee, but in their squad Scott will likely become one of their star performers and it could be the perfect platform for the youngster to make a name for himself in the top tier as opposed to being a squad player elsewhere.

He will be a huge loss for Pearson and the club, but the money brought in from his sale could well be used to strengthen the squad in several key areas therefore increasing their chances of a successful campaign this season.

Hopefully for the Robins this deal doesn’t drag on too long so they can focus on life after Scott and prepare their squad for what is set to be a hugely competitive second tier campaign.