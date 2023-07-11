Fresh price tag claim made after report links Brentford with cut-price swoop for Swansea City ace

Brentford have been linked with a £4million swoop for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood.

Yesterday, Daily Mail revealed that Brentford are keen on Wood, 21, and that the Bees are looking into a potential £4million swoop for the player that Swansea City signed from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee last summer.

The Englishman went on to feature 40 times in the Championship in his maiden season at the club and he even saw surprise links to Arsenal emerge at one point in the campaign.

Brentford are the latest team to be linked, but an emerging report from Swansea Independent says that this apparent £4million price tag won’t appeal to the Swans.

New boss Michael Duff is said to be view Wood as a key player ahead of his first season at the club and Swansea Independent say that £4million ‘won’t be acceptable to Swansea’.

Wood to Brentford

Wood, given his age and his potential, and perhaps the fact that he’s English too, should fetch a fee well beyond £4million.

Swansea fans would argue that he’s worth at least £10million – he showed great ability in the Championship last season and for a centre-back, he’s got blistering speed, which is often something that Premier League teams look for.

Many expected a tough summer for the Swans but so far they’re making good moves. They’ve made a couple of good signings and that will surely help them to keep the likes of Wood, as it shows the determination and vision at the club.

If Duff and Swansea can keep Wood at the club beyond this summer then it’ll be a huge boost for them – a defender with his attributes is very hard to come by.