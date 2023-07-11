Free agent signing close and more: Charlton Athletic transfer news from the last week of the window

Charlton Athletic got their marquee summer signing over the line this month, bringing in Alfie May from Cheltenham Town.

May was one of the most in demand names in League One. And after some back and forth, reports saying that this club and then that club were going to sign him, Charlton won the race, and it makes for a very positive and ambitious bit of business.

May joins the likes of Lloyd Jones and Harry Isted in joining Dean Holden’s side ahead of next season, with many expecting the Addicks to be up there challenging for promotion.

And more look set to arrive this summer with released Coventry City defender Fankaty Dabo looking like the next potential arrival at The Valley.

It was reported last week that the 27-year-old was in advanced talks over a free transfer to Charlton Athletic – Dabo was released by Coventry at the end of last season, ending a four-year stay at the club.

Elsewhere, Tayo Edun is a long-term target of Charlton Athletic’s, and it looks like the Blackburn Rovers man could finally be about to seal his Ewood Park exit.

The 25-year-old defender joined from Lincoln City in 2021 but he’s failed to hold down a regular starting spot since, and journalist Darren Witcoop says that Edun has been told he can leave the club this summer.

Blackburn left-back Tayo Edun has has omitted from the club’s pre-season trip to Austria and told he can leave. Charlton among the clubs who have shown an interest. #BRFC #CAFC #BlackburnRovers — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 10, 2023

Lastly, Sam Lavelle has completed a permanent transfer to League One new boys Carlisle United. The centre-back spent two years at The Valley but failed to feature regularly, and now he’ll line up aganst the Addicks in League One next season.

Charlton’s summer so far then has been a largely positive one, and with a few more signings, Holden’s side could really assert themselves as title contenders next season.