Exclusive: Southampton and Sunderland in 10 club chase for Serie A striker

Championship duo Southampton and Sunderland are among the English sides chasing a deal for Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, The72 can reveal.

Van Hooijdonk, 23, currently plays for Serie A side Bologna. The Dutchman though spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Heerenveen where he netted 16 goals in 33 Eredivisie appearances, with 19 in all competitions for the Dutch side last time round.

At the star of the year, The72 revealed that van Hooijdonk was wanted by the likes of Millwall, Stoke City, and Swansea City. And now, The72 can reveal that van Hooijdonk has up to 10 clubs in the Championship and Premier League keen on signing him this summer, including Southampton and Sunderland.

The72 has been told that van Hooijdonk was valued at £10million at the start of the year but that his situation in Italy has transpired and he could now be available for a lot less.

Van Hooijdonk was previously at NAC Breda where he netted 23 times in 70 total appearances, earning himself a move to Bologna in 2021 where he’s since featured five times in all competitions.