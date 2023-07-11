Dean Holden reveals Charlton Athletic’s plan for impressive youngster after National League loans

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has said youngster Deji Elerewe is part of the plans at The Valley ahead of the new season.

Charlton Athletic academy graduate Elerewe has made 12 appearances for the club’s first-team so far and fans have been tipping him for a bright future for a couple of seasons now. Rather than staying with the senior side, he headed on loan to the National League for the last campaign.

The 19-year-old first caught the eye with Wealdstone before impressing in the second half of the season at Bromley.

He’s been in and around the senior side in the early stages of pre-season and questions were raised when Bromley boss Andy Woodman attested the Addicks’ friendly against Dartford over the weekend.

However, Charlton boss Holden has now revealed his current stance on what could be next for the centre-back. Speaking with the South London Press, here’s what Holden had to say about Elerewe after Woodman was spotted watching them in action:

“Deji is part of our plans.

“He’s shown really well in the first couple of weeks of pre-season. We’ll keep building.”

A chance to impress

Charlton Athletic have shown a willingness to give their best young talents a chance to impress in the first-team over the years. That hasn’t changed under Holden, with the likes of Miles Leaburn, Aaron Henry, Lucas Ness and more all finding roles over last season.

Elerewe’s strong showings out on loan have certainly warranted his chance in pre-season so it will be interesting to see if he can do enough to prove he’s deserving of a spot for the full campaign.

What would also be interesting to see is if he would go out to the National League again or step up to the EFL if a loan is sanctioned. He’s already shown what he’s capable of in the fifth-tier so the time for a chance in the Football League may not be too far away.