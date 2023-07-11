Burnley’s stance on player sale emerges as Coventry City chase deal

Coventry City are keen to sign Burnley defender Luke McNally on a permanent deal this summer, but the Clarets only want to loan their man out, as per Coventry Live.

McNally, 23, spent part of last season on loan with Coventry City as they reached the Championship play-off final.

The Irish defender played a total of 22 league games for the Sky Blues and impressed with his performances becoming a regular starter during his time under Mark Robins’ watch.

His parent club Burnley won the league and Vincent Kompany’s men are now preparing for life back in the Premier League.

They need as much strength as they can get this summer to have any chance of stabilising in the top division, and that may limit opportunities for the likes of McNally.

Recent reports suggest Coventry City want to bring McNally back to the club, but this time on a permanent basis. However, Burnley are reluctant to sell their youngster and instead would rather loan him out again.

Tough deal to make

Since joining Burnley from Oxford United a couple of seasons ago, McNally is yet to really make a mark on their senior side and that is probably where the reluctance to sell lies.

Kompany, as a world class defender himself, will know a good player when he sees one and if he doesn’t want to sell the Irishman, it may be a hint that McNally still has a future at the club under the Belgian boss.

However, this could come down to what the 23-year-old would rather. He knows a move to the second tier would make him a regular starter under Robins for a side hopeful of pushing for a top six finish again. But, the question remains on whether he would rather take a risk and return to Turf Moor next summer to fight for a spot in the Clarets’ backline.

McNally’s loan spell last season should work in Coventry City’s favour as they try and push for a deal this summer, but as things stand it doesn’t sound as if anything is close to an agreement with both clubs wanting totally different deals.