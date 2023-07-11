Burnley join Leeds United in race to sign Championship star in the final year of his contract

Burnley have joined the race to sign Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, reports The Telegraph.

Hamer is a wanted man. It comes after Coventry City’s play-off heartbreak last season which saw Luton Town beat the Sky Blues at Wembley, and that defeat was bound to spell player departures at the club this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres is closing in on his long-awaited move to Portugal where he’ll be joining Sporting CP, with reports this week having linked Hamer with a potential exit as he enters the final year of his Coventry contract.

Daily Mail say that Fulham and Leeds United are keen on the Dutchman, with The Telegraph now reporting that Burnley have Hamer ‘their next target’ as they gear up for their return to the Premier League.

Hamer scored 11 goals and assisted 10 more in Champisonhip fixtures last season. He’s now racked up 130 total appearances for the Sky Blues with 19 goals and 23 assists in that time, following his £1.5million move from PEC Zwolle in 2020.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

The race for Hamer

Hamer is understandably attracting interest following Coventry’s missed promotion and due to the fact that he’s now in the final year of his contract.

He won’t come cheap and for whoever signs him, it won’t be easy given the amount of growing interest in him.

And for the likes of Leeds, beating Burnley and Fulham to the signing of Hamer will be tough given the obvious attraction of playing in the Premier League.

And Burnley and Fulham could be ready to spend big to sign Hamer, whereas Leeds look like they need to oversee some player sales before they can really get to work on player signings.

For Hamer though, it looks like an exciting move lies ahead for him this summer.