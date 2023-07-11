Bolton Wanderers dealt hammer blow with 24-year-old set to miss all of next season

Bolton Wanderers centre-back George Johnston is set to miss the 2023/24 campaign after suffering ACL damage against Bamber Bridge last weekend.

Bolton Wanderers’ season hasn’t begun yet but excitement has been building for what the 2023/24 campaign could hold.

Pre-season is well underway and the Trotters will have been hoping to get through their schedule scot-free to stand them in good stead for the new season. However, that hasn’t proven to the case, with big concerns raised when George Johnston picked up an injury in the win over Bamber Bridge at the weekend.

Now, as confirmed on the club website, Wanderers are facing a long spell out with the defender.

They have confirmed that Johnston will require surgery to repair ACL damage following scans. He will then partake in a lengthy rehabilitation process once the operation is done. As a result, the expectation is that Johnston will miss the entire duration of the new season, presenting a damning blow for Ian Evatt and co.

Forcing Bolton’s hand?

Wanderers have already signed a new centre-back in the form of Will Forrester but with Johnston likely to miss the entire season, it could be that Evatt has to go back into the market for another option at the heart of defence.

Captain Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal are also options at the back while Jack Iredale and Gethin Jones have filled in as centre-backs when called upon too. However, if another injury was to occur, Bolton would be facing a real centre-back crisis.

It could be wise for the Trotters to go back into the market for another option, even if it is just a free agent or a loan player who can provide cover and competition in the absence of Johnston while new signing Forrester comes into the side alongside Santos and Toal.