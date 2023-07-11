Birmingham City slap seven-figure price tag on in demand player as transfer interest lingers

Birmingham City want £5million for Luton Town target Tahith Chong, reports Daily Mail.

Chong joined Birmingham City for a £1.5million fee from Manchester United last summer. And after just one season at St Andrew’s, it looks like the Dutchman could be on the move with Premier League new boys Luton Town keen.

Reports this summer have claimed that the Hatters want to bring in Chong ahead of next season and now Daily Mail are saying that Birmingham City have slapped a £5million price tag on the 23-year-old.

Last season, Chong featured 38 times in the Championship, scoring four goals and creating five more as Blues finished in 17th place of the table – Daily Mail’s report adds that Eustace is expected to improve on last season’s league finish despite working on a tighter wage budget this time round.

Should Chong go for £5million this summer then it would place him in joint 11th in Blues’ list of record player sales, along with Ben Foster who went to West Brom for the same amount in 2012.

Replacement needed

Chong is looking increasingly likely to leave for Luton Town, and for him it would be a chance to play Premier League football – albeit likely for a season with the Hatters among those backed for relegation.

And Eustace will no doubt want a replacement to come in with Blues’ attacking options already a bit light. But the club is proving to have a very shrewd and effective transfer policy and so they’ll surely have replacements in mind should Chong move on.

He brings a lot of energy and quality to the side. He can also play in a variety of roles so his versatility will be missed.

There’ll be options out there for Birmingham City should Chong leave and hopefully his sale could go towards funding his replacement.