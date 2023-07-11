3 Sam Surridge alternatives Leeds United should consider including ex-Sunderland man

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge this summer already.

Surridge, 24, struggled for consistency last season in the Premier League. The former Stoke City man scored just one top tier goal in 20 outings, failing to replicate his good form the year prior where he helped Forest to Championship promotion.

Since their promotion to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market in the country. They’ve added quality and depth to their ranks and following their top tier survival last season Steve Cooper will be looking to kick on this time around.

It seems that chances at The City Ground for Surridge really will be few and far between this coming year, but while a move looks sensible and likely, it cannot be relied on.

Here we look at three alternatives Leeds United should consider instead of Surridge…

Josh Maja

Maja is now a free agent after he rejected a new contract at French side Bordeaux. The former Sunderland striker has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer in the third tier before, and while he is yet to really make his mark on the Championship, he definitely has the potential to do well.

The 24-year-old will be coming into this season on good form after bagging 16 goals and six assists in 37 league outings last season in France, his most successful season to date.

The English-born striker has talent, and on a free transfer would be worth a punt for a lot of second tier sides.

Cameron Archer – Aston Villa

Archer, 21, spent most of last season on loan at fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. He made 20 second tier outings for Michael Carrick’s men scoring an impressive 11 goals and assisting another six.

Archer helped fire Boro to a top six finish and although they didn’t make the final, the forward proved he was more than able to compete at the top end of the division.

The England youth international has just won the European Championship and may want to stay at Villa Park to fight his way into the senior side. However, given the club are in Europe this season Unai Emery may opt for more experienced men over Archer and that could leave the youngster set for another loan move away.

Joel Piroe – Swansea City

The Dutch striker scored 19 Championship goals last season and reports have been linking him with a move away from Wales for sometime this summer. Both Leicester City and Serie A side Atalanta have been credited with interest, but there’s no real reason why Leeds United couldn’t join the race and try and sell the dream of an immediate Premier League promotion.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract and while it would likely take a decent fee for the Swans to sell, it may be an avenue worth exploring with Piroe having a more impressive goal scoring record than Surridge.