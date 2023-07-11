3 Luke Bolton alternatives Barnsley should consider amid claims of rejected £400,000 bid

Barnsley look to be in the market for another versatile right-sided player after seeing an offer rejected for Salford City’s Luke Bolton.

BBC Sport reported on their transfer live blog (10.07.23, 8:27) that the Tykes saw their £400,000 bid knocked back as Neill Collins looks to make some fresh additions to his ranks at Oakwell.

After the failed offer it will be interesting to see if a return bid is made. However, if Salford City are to hold firm, it could be wise for Barnsley to consider some alternatives. Here, we put three forward…

Junior Tchamadeu – Colchester United

19-year-old star Tchamadeu emerged as one of League Two’s most exciting talents last season, thoroughly impressing on the right-hand side for Colchester United. Honestly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to jump right up to the Championship but Barnsley would be pulling off a real coup with a move for Tchamadeu.

He looks destined for a career at the top and while a deal may prove pricey now, he’s someone the Tykes could make a big profit on in the future.

Aaron Rowe – Huddersfield Town

At 22, the time has come for right-sided talent Rowe to be playing consistent first-team football. If that isn’t going to come with Huddersfield Town next season, it could be best for both him and the Terriers to get him a move this summer, be it temporary or permanent.

He doesn’t have all that much senior experience thus far but Rowe could definitely become a future EFL star.

Brooks Lennon – Atlanta United

Barnsley have found success in dipping into the American market before and with Collins coming over from the U.S., it could be worth offering ex-Liverpool youngster Lennon another chance to make a name for himself on these shores.

He’s found extensive game time in the MLS and has proven himself as a creative threat on the right-hand side. Again, it could be a fairly ambitious suggestion but if there are funds to be used, Lennon would be a brilliant signing and one who could manage a step up to the Championship in the years to come.