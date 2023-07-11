3 Harvey Barnes replacements Leicester City must consider as PL rumours ramp up again

Leicester City star Harvey Barnes is looking more and more likely to leave the club this summer with fresh rumours emerging in the early stages of this week.

It was claimed last week that Newcastle United were closing in on a deal but perhaps those reports were a little premature. It has since been said that the Magpies are struggling with their budget as they manage FFP, leading to new claims of interest from Manchester United and West Ham.

Amid these new rumours, we put forward three Barnes replacements Leicester City must have in mind…

Jack Clarke – Sunderland

Perhaps ambitious given the Premier League transfer interest, but it could actually be best for Clarke.

He’s shown how dangerous he can be cutting in from the left onto his right foot but a season with a top team likely to fight for automatic promotion could end up giving him the best transition back into top-flight football rather than moving there straight away.

Leicester should have the funds to make a move work after exits but it could be a tough sell getting him from a league rival.

Emil Hansson – Heracles Almelo

Another right-footed winger playing on the left is Swedish star Hansson. He comes into this summer off the back of a stunning campaign in Holland’s second-tier, netting 16 goals and providing 19 assists as his Heracles side won the title.

He’d likely be available on a fairly cheap deal and could become a quick hit in the Championship. Hansson has a year left on his contract with Heracles though they hold a one-year extension option.

Keane Lewis-Potter – Brentford

Last but not least might be a punchy one but perhaps on a loan deal, Lewis-Potter could be a perfect signing.

His first season at Brentford saw him get limited game time and it remains to be seen just what role he has to play next season. He’s already starred at Championship level though and could be a real talisman again in an effort to get some confidence back after a challenging year with the Bees.

Lewis-Potter notched 30 goals and 11 assists across 122 games in his breakthrough spell at Hull City.