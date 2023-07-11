3 centre-backs Bolton Wanderers should look at after big George Johnston blow

Bolton Wanderers’ need for another centre-back has been heightened after a big blow to centre-back George Johnston.

The defender was forced off in the early stages of last weekend’s friendly against Bamber Bridge and on Tuesday morning, Bolton Wanderers confirmed Johnston has suffered ACL damage. It means he has to undergo surgery and with a large rehab period to follow, he’s set to miss the entire season.

It means the Trotters’ centre-back options are limited again despite Will Forrester’s earlier arrival. With that in mind, we put forward three centre-backs Bolton should look at to bolster their ranks…

Ed Turns – Brighton & Hove Albion

Turns made a good impression on loan with promotion winners Leyton Orient last season and a step up to League One could be ideal for his development. Like Johnston, he’s a left-footed centre-back who could come in for the season while the sidelined defender recovers.

If he’s allowed out on loan, this could certainly be a feasible option.

Kell Watts – Newcastle United

At 23, Watts is more experienced than Turns and has impressed at League One level before. His Newcastle United deal is up at the end of next season and could benefit from a fresh start with a breakthrough looking unlikely.

Watts could be a realistic signing on a permanent or temporary basis and could take himself to a new level if given the chance to play week in, week out.

Will Boyle – Huddersfield Town

Boyle has struggled for regular game time since returning to Huddersfield Town and could become a star man again if he dropped to League One. He’s a powerful presence in the air and, again, would be a replacement left-footed centre-back.

Boyle proved himself as a real leader during his time at Cheltenham Town and could be a perfect replacement for Johnston whilst the ex-Liverpool youngster faces a long-term recovery.