Wigan Athletic set sights on Newcastle United transfer swoop

Wigan Athletic are keen to reunite with former loan favourite Kell Watts, as per a report from Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic had Watts on loan from Newcastle United during their 2021/22 campaign. He helped the Latics rise back to the Championship in his 35 appearances for the club, becoming a popular figure among fans in the process.

Watts spent last season in League One too, linking up with Peterborough United for another promotion push. However, he only played 11 times in an injury-hit campaign and ultimately, Posh came up short in their bid to return to the Championship.

Now though, with the new season on the horizon, it has emerged that Wigan are eyeing up a reunion with Watts.

Wigan Today reports that the 23-year-old is on Shaun Maloney’s wanted list as he looks to further bolster his ranks.

A breakthrough with Newcastle United looks unlikely, so a deal seems feasible for the Latics.

A popular reunion

Watts’ last spell at the DW Stadium went down a treat and after a troublesome 2022/23 campaign, he could really do with gaining some momentum as he closes in on the end of his Newcastle deal. He’s out of contract next summer so a move now, be it permanent or temporary, could be ideal.

Left-sided centre-backs are a sought-after commodity and at 23, Watts still has plenty of time to come good on his lofty potential.

A return to Wigan could be perfect after last season’s challenges. He’d be returning to a club where he is already popular and playing at a level he is vastly experienced at, with 77 League One outings to his name thus far. Time will tell if a deal can be struck or if the Latics’ interest is to be firmed up, but this certainly looks like a doable move that would please many.