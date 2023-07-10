West Ham’s stance on Southampton’s Ward-Prowse valuation emerges with 10 other clubs keen

West Ham are only willing to offer around £20million for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, as per the Daily Mail.

Ward-Prowse, 28, featured in all 38 Premier League games for Southampton last season. Despite the club’s relegation the Portsmouth-born central midfielder was one of the best midfielders in the league and his high goal contribution didn’t go unnoticed.

Ward-Prowse has spent his full senior career at the Saints, but their relegation may be the final hurdle in his Southampton career for now.

Interest in the 28-year-old has been growing by the week this summer and the latest update suggests West Ham are only willing to offer around half of what Southampton want for their captain.

The Saints are said to not want to sell both Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia in the same window, but with ten other clubs having enquired about Ward-Prowse, it seems his future lies elsewhere.

A long way off

Southampton shouldn’t be bullied into a sale and it doesn’t appear that will be the case. The Hammers recently sold Declan Rice and it’s common knowledge that they have a lot of money to spend to bring in a replacement, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Southampton hold off on this one in the hope for more money later down the line.

The Championship season begins in less than four weeks though and the money generated from Ward-Prowse’s sale will go a long way in the Saints’ rebuild this summer as they look for an immediate return to top flight football.

It’ll be very interesting to see how this one develops. With so many clubs keen Southampton do hold the cards and they could likely engineer a bidding war which as things stand would rule West Ham out of the race altogether.